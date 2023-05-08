The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, take the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 105-86 win over the Knicks (his previous game) Martin posted three points.

In this piece we'll examine Martin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.6 9.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.5 PRA -- 16 16.1 PR 12.5 14.4 14.6 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.2



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks have conceded 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

Giving up 25.1 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the league, conceding 13 makes per contest.

Caleb Martin vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 23 3 5 0 0 0 0 5/2/2023 38 22 8 1 4 0 0 4/30/2023 31 9 5 1 1 1 2 3/29/2023 25 6 5 0 1 0 0 3/22/2023 23 5 5 1 0 0 0 3/3/2023 25 14 4 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 24 5 4 1 1 1 0

