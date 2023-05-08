Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .204 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 29), and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), with more than one RBI six times (20.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (4-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 54th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 72nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
