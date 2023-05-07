Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz and his .513 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.436) and total hits (36) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Diaz is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 64.5% of his games this year (20 of 31), with multiple hits 12 times (38.7%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (29.0%), homering in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 12 games this year (38.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58.1% of his games this season (18 of 31), with two or more runs seven times (22.6%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|11
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
