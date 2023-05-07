Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .302 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 23 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 18.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has driven in a run in 14 games this year (43.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|11
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
- The Yankees allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd.
