Wander Franco -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco is hitting .302 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 22nd in slugging.
  • Franco has picked up a hit in 23 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • In 18.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Franco has driven in a run in 14 games this year (43.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 11
16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
  • The Yankees allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.