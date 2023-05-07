Wander Franco -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .302 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 22nd in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 23 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has driven in a run in 14 games this year (43.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 11 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings