Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) and New York Yankees (18-16) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on May 7.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Javy Guerra for the Rays.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Rays matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Rays were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Tampa Bay has the top offense in MLB, scoring 6.4 runs per game (217 total runs).

The Rays have the first-best ERA (2.91) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule