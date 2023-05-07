The New York Yankees (18-16) and Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Javy Guerra for the Rays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Guerra - TB (0-0, 6.30 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javy Guerra

The Rays are sending Guerra (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .263 against him this season. He has a 6.30 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 10 games.

Javy Guerra vs. Yankees

He meets a Yankees offense that ranks 25th in the league with 133 total runs scored while batting .228 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .378 slugging percentage (23rd in MLB action) and has hit a total of 40 home runs (11th in the league).

Guerra has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out one against the Yankees this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (5-0) will take the mound for the Yankees, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 32-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 1.35, a 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .900.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Cole has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.35), seventh in WHIP (.900), and 22nd in K/9 (10).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.