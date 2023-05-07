When the New York Yankees (18-16) and Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) square of in the series rubber match at Tropicana Field on Sunday, May 7, Gerrit Cole will get the nod for the Yankees, while the Rays will send Javy Guerra to the mound. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rays (+100). The total for the game is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Guerra - TB (0-0, 6.30 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 16, or 64%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 14-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60.9% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Rays were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Rays have played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win AL East -165 - 1st

