Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays lead Major League Baseball in home runs with 69.

Tampa Bay leads the majors with a .523 team slugging percentage.

The Rays lead baseball with a .277 batting average.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 217 runs scored this season.

The Rays have the best on-base percentage (.349) in baseball this year.

The Rays rank 14th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 2.91.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.105 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Javy Guerra will take to the mound for the Rays, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the New York Yankees.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Pirates W 4-1 Home Javy Guerra Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates W 8-1 Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees W 5-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/7/2023 Yankees - Home Javy Guerra Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles - Away Yonny Chirinos Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees - Away Josh Fleming Gerrit Cole

