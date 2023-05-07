How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays lead Major League Baseball in home runs with 69.
- Tampa Bay leads the majors with a .523 team slugging percentage.
- The Rays lead baseball with a .277 batting average.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 217 runs scored this season.
- The Rays have the best on-base percentage (.349) in baseball this year.
- The Rays rank 14th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Tampa Bay pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 2.91.
- The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.105 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javy Guerra will take to the mound for the Rays, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the New York Yankees.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-1
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Roansy Contreras
|5/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-1
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Mitch Keller
|5/4/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Vince Velásquez
|5/5/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-4
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jhony Brito
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Gerrit Cole
|5/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Gibson
|5/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Dean Kremer
|5/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Gerrit Cole
