Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- .263 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .602, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 32), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 59.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (15.6%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|17 (85.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.54 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
- Cole (5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd.
