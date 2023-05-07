On Sunday, Manuel Margot (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Margot has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits four times (13.8%).
  • In 29 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Margot has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).
  • The Yankees surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
