Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Manuel Margot (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Margot has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits four times (13.8%).
- In 29 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).
- The Yankees surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
