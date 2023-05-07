On Sunday, Manuel Margot (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Margot has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits four times (13.8%).

In 29 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings