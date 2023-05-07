On Sunday, Jose Siri (.179 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Siri has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4%.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 4
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.