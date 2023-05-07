On Sunday, Jose Siri (.179 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Siri has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In 50.0% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4%.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings