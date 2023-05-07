The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has six doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .252.

In 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Paredes has driven home a run in 10 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 14 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings