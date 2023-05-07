Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .329 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Ramirez has recorded a hit in 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%), including nine multi-hit games (36.0%).
  • He has homered in six games this year (24.0%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has had an RBI in 10 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 8
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
  • Cole (5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
