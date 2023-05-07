Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .329 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Ramirez has recorded a hit in 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%), including nine multi-hit games (36.0%).

He has homered in six games this year (24.0%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had an RBI in 10 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 8 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings