Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .329 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- Ramirez has recorded a hit in 17 of 25 games this year (68.0%), including nine multi-hit games (36.0%).
- He has homered in six games this year (24.0%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in 10 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|8
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
- Cole (5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, .900 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
