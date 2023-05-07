Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .214.
- In 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 28), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (10 of 28), with more than one RBI six times (21.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.54 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.35), seventh in WHIP (.900), and 22nd in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
