On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .214.
  • In 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 28), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (10 of 28), with more than one RBI six times (21.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.54 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, one per game).
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.35), seventh in WHIP (.900), and 22nd in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
