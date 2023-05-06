Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 35 hits and an OBP of .426 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

In 63.3% of his games this year (19 of 30), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (40.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), with two or more RBI three times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), with two or more runs seven times (23.3%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 11 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings