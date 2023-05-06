Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 35 hits and an OBP of .426 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- In 63.3% of his games this year (19 of 30), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (40.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), with two or more RBI three times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), with two or more runs seven times (23.3%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|11
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed 8 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.46), eighth in WHIP (.903), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
