Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- batting .333 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is batting .304 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 22 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (19.4%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has an RBI in 14 of 31 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year (15 of 31), with two or more runs five times (16.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|11
|15 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, one per game).
- German (2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 8 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.46), eighth in WHIP (.903), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.