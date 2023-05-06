Wander Franco -- batting .333 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is batting .304 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Franco has picked up a hit in 22 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (19.4%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has an RBI in 14 of 31 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year (15 of 31), with two or more runs five times (16.1%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 11 15 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

