Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) against the New York Yankees (17-16) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on May 6.

The Rays will give the nod to Drew Rasmussen (3-2) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (2-2).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 27, or 84.4%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Tampa Bay has won 19 of its 21 games, or 90.5%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 215 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.91).

