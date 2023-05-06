You can find player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Rasmussen Stats

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Rasmussen has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Rasmussen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Apr. 30 5.0 9 3 3 3 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 4.2 9 5 5 5 2 at Reds Apr. 19 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Blue Jays Apr. 14 4.1 8 5 5 4 4 vs. Athletics Apr. 9 7.0 1 0 0 8 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 35 hits with five doubles, nine home runs, 18 walks and 18 RBI.

He's slashed .324/.426/.620 on the season.

Diaz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees May. 5 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Pirates May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 vs. Pirates May. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Pirates May. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 0-for-0 1 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 11 walks and 30 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .328/.401/.613 so far this year.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 5 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Apr. 29 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Torres Stats

Torres has 26 hits with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .236/.336/.409 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits).

He's slashed .286/.368/.454 on the season.

Rizzo brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a walk and an RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

