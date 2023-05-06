The Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) and the New York Yankees (17-16) will clash on Saturday, May 6 at Tropicana Field, with Drew Rasmussen getting the nod for the Rays and Domingo German taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.66 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.46 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-165), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rays are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 32 times and won 27, or 84.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 19-2 (90.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-3 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in one of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win AL East -165 - 1st

