Wander Franco and Jose Trevino will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees play at Tropicana Field on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 69 home runs, averaging 2.1 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .527 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .277 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.5 runs per game (215 total).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .349 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.91).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.098).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rasmussen (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Rasmussen is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this game.

Rasmussen heads into this game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 White Sox L 12-9 Away Drew Rasmussen Mike Clevinger 5/2/2023 Pirates W 4-1 Home Javy Guerra Roansy Contreras 5/3/2023 Pirates W 8-1 Home Shane McClanahan Mitch Keller 5/4/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Zach Eflin Vince Velásquez 5/5/2023 Yankees W 5-4 Home Yonny Chirinos Jhony Brito 5/6/2023 Yankees - Home Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/7/2023 Yankees - Home Josh Fleming Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles - Away Yonny Chirinos Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán

