Rays vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
The favored Rays have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +155. A 7.5-run total has been set for this contest.
Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-190
|+155
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 32 total times this season. They've finished 27-5 in those games.
- Tampa Bay has gone 12-2 (winning 85.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
- In the 33 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-12-3).
- The Rays have collected a 4-0-0 record ATS this season (covering 100% of the time).
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|18-2
|9-4
|12-2
|15-4
|21-5
|6-1
