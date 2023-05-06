On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has an OPS of 1.015, fueled by an OBP of .401 and a team-best slugging percentage of .613 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Arozarena is batting .316 with four homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 83.9% of his 31 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in eight games this season (25.8%), homering in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.

Arozarena has driven in a run in 16 games this season (51.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 61.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (16.1%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

