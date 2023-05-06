Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Manuel Margot and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Domingo German on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .241 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Margot has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has had an RBI in eight games this season.
- He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, one per game).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 8 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 51st, .903 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.