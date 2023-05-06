Manuel Margot and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Domingo German on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Margot is hitting .241 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Margot has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Margot has had an RBI in eight games this season.

He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Home Away 16 GP 12 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings