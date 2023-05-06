The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, face the New York Knicks at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 111-105 loss to the Knicks (his previous action) Lowry posted six points and six assists.

We're going to examine Lowry's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 8.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 2.8 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.3 PRA 18.5 20.4 15.5 PR 14.5 15.3 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyle Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Kyle Lowry has made 3.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.1% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.6 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 113.1 points per contest.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 25.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 13 makes per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 31 6 4 6 0 1 1 4/30/2023 30 18 5 6 3 4 1 3/22/2023 24 14 4 3 2 0 1 2/2/2023 24 3 1 2 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lowry or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.