The Miami Heat, Kevin Love included, take on the New York Knicks at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 111-105 loss to the Knicks (his last action) Love produced eight points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Love's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 8.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.4 6.3 Assists -- 1.9 1.8 PRA -- 16.5 16.9 PR 14.5 14.6 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.2



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Knicks

Love's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.1 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks allow 25.1 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 13 makes per game.

Kevin Love vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 24 8 6 1 2 0 0 4/30/2023 16 9 5 4 2 0 0 3/29/2023 16 5 4 2 1 0 1 3/22/2023 23 6 4 4 2 0 1 3/3/2023 23 9 8 1 1 0 0 1/24/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 12/4/2022 22 8 7 0 2 0 0 10/30/2022 22 29 8 1 8 0 0

