Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .326 with seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 37.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 54.2% of his games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 58.3% of his games this season (14 of 24), with two or more runs four times (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (70.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, one per game).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 8 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.46), eighth in WHIP (.903), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.