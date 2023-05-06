The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .326 with seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 37.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 54.2% of his games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 58.3% of his games this season (14 of 24), with two or more runs four times (16.7%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings