Jose Siri -- batting .233 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .238 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In nine of 13 games this year, Siri has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (53.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings