Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates face the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Butler totaled 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 108-101 win against the Knicks.

With prop bets available for Butler, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 22.9 31.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.8 Assists 5.5 5.3 6 PRA 39.5 34.1 42.9 PR 34.5 28.8 36.9 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.4



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 shots per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The Knicks allow 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 43 25 11 4 0 0 2 3/29/2023 35 12 3 6 0 0 0 3/22/2023 37 35 4 9 2 0 4 3/3/2023 33 33 8 5 1 0 2 2/2/2023 33 10 4 5 0 0 2

