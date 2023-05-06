Saturday's 3:30 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (44-38) and the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Jimmy Butler and the Knicks' Julius Randle as players to watch.

Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Tuesday, the Knicks defeated the Heat 111-105, led by Jalen Brunson with 30 points. Caleb Martin was the top scorer for the losing side with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 22 8 1 0 0 4 Gabe Vincent 21 2 5 0 0 4 Max Strus 17 1 1 0 0 3

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads his team in both points (20.4) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also averages 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler paces his squad in assists per game (5.3), and also averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus puts up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Martin averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry averages 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23.7 4.4 3.4 1.1 0.2 1.3 Bam Adebayo 13.6 7 3.5 0.9 0.4 0 Caleb Martin 10.6 5.2 2 1 0.1 1.3 Gabe Vincent 11.9 1.4 4.6 0.6 0 2.4 Kevin Love 8.1 5.9 1.6 0.3 0.5 2.1

