FTX Arena is where the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) will clash on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET. Jimmy Butler is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Tuesday, the Knicks defeated the Heat 111-105, led by Jalen Brunson with 30 points (plus two assists and five rebounds). Caleb Martin was the top scorer for the losing side with 22 points while chipping in one assist and eight rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 22 8 1 0 0 4 Gabe Vincent 21 2 5 0 0 4 Max Strus 17 1 1 0 0 3

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo averages 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the field.

Butler paces the Heat at 5.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.

Max Strus puts up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Kyle Lowry averages 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23.7 4.4 3.4 1.1 0.2 1.3 Bam Adebayo 13.6 7 3.5 0.9 0.4 0 Caleb Martin 10.6 5.2 2 1 0.1 1.3 Gabe Vincent 11.9 1.4 4.6 0.6 0 2.4 Kevin Love 8.1 5.9 1.6 0.3 0.5 2.1

