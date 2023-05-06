Bam Adebayo is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (44-38) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena.

Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Heat were defeated by the Knicks on Tuesday, 111-105. Caleb Martin scored 22 in a losing effort, while Jalen Brunson led the winning team with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 22 8 1 0 0 4 Gabe Vincent 21 2 5 0 0 4 Max Strus 17 1 1 0 0 3

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo puts up 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.

Jimmy Butler averages a team-high 5.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Martin averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23.7 4.4 3.4 1.1 0.2 1.3 Bam Adebayo 13.6 7 3.5 0.9 0.4 0 Caleb Martin 10.6 5.2 2 1 0.1 1.3 Gabe Vincent 11.9 1.4 4.6 0.6 0 2.4 Kevin Love 8.1 5.9 1.6 0.3 0.5 2.1

