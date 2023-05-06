Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Saturday's 3:30 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (44-38) and the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Bam Adebayo and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Adebayo, Julius Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat's Last Game
On Tuesday, the Knicks beat the Heat 111-105, led by Brunson with 30 points. Caleb Martin was the top scorer for the losing team with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Caleb Martin
|22
|8
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Gabe Vincent
|21
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Max Strus
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo averages 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.
- Jimmy Butler leads the Heat at 5.3 assists per game, while also putting up 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.
- Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|23.7
|4.4
|3.4
|1.1
|0.2
|1.3
|Bam Adebayo
|13.6
|7
|3.5
|0.9
|0.4
|0
|Caleb Martin
|10.6
|5.2
|2
|1
|0.1
|1.3
|Gabe Vincent
|11.9
|1.4
|4.6
|0.6
|0
|2.4
|Kevin Love
|8.1
|5.9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.5
|2.1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.