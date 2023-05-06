Saturday's 3:30 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (44-38) and the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Bam Adebayo as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Adebayo, Julius Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

On Tuesday, the Knicks defeated the Heat 111-105, led by Jalen Brunson with 30 points (plus two assists and five rebounds). Caleb Martin was the high scorer for the losing team with 22 points while adding one assist and eight boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 22 8 1 0 0 4 Gabe Vincent 21 2 5 0 0 4 Max Strus 17 1 1 0 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is tops on the Heat with 20.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also posting 3.2 assists.

Jimmy Butler puts up a team-leading 5.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Max Strus posts 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Martin is posting 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Lowry is posting 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23.7 4.4 3.4 1.1 0.2 1.3 Bam Adebayo 13.6 7 3.5 0.9 0.4 0 Caleb Martin 10.6 5.2 2 1 0.1 1.3 Gabe Vincent 11.9 1.4 4.6 0.6 0 2.4 Kevin Love 8.1 5.9 1.6 0.3 0.5 2.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.