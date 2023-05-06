As they prepare for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Miami Heat (44-38) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, May 6 at FTX Arena.

The teams square off again after the Knicks defeated the Heat 111-105 on Tuesday. Jalen Brunson's team-leading 30 points led the Knicks to the win. Caleb Martin had 22 points for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out For Season (Shoulder)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat put up are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat's offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, putting up 119.3 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this year.

Miami makes 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in the league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4 209

