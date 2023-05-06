Ahead of Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Miami Heat (44-38) currently are monitoring five players on the injury report. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, May 6 at FTX Arena.

The teams meet again after the Knicks beat the Heat 111-105 on Tuesday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in the win with 30 points, while Caleb Martin put up 22 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Heat have increased their output significantly over their last 10 games, scoring 119.3 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 109.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from deep.

The Heat score 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in the league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

While the Knicks are posting 116 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 108.9 points per contest.

New York hits 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

