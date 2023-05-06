The Miami Heat (44-38) have five players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 3 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 3:30 PM ET.

The teams play once again after the Knicks defeated the Heat 111-105 on Tuesday. Jalen Brunson's team-leading 30 points led the Knicks to the win. Caleb Martin had 22 points for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The Heat record just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

The Heat have been putting up 119.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's significantly higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Miami connects on 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat rank 25th in the league by averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth in the NBA, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

While the Knicks are putting up 116 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 108.9 points per contest.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 209.5

