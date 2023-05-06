Heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Miami Heat (44-38) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, May 6 at FTX Arena.

The teams meet once again after the Knicks beat the Heat 111-105 on Tuesday. In the Knicks' win, Jalen Brunson recorded 30 points (and added five rebounds and two assists), while Caleb Martin scored 22 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

When Miami puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

The Heat's offense has been much better over their last 10 games, putting up 119.3 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this season.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in the NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game while shooting 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league by averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth in the NBA, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up to opponents.

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks are scoring 108.9 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 7.1 fewer points than their average for the season (116).

New York hits 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Knicks record 114.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in league), while allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4 209

