The Miami Heat (44-38) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report as they ready for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 3:30 PM ET.

The Knicks beat the Heat 111-105 on Tuesday when they last played. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in the win with 30 points, while Caleb Martin scored 22 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are just 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

The Heat's offense has been much better over their last 10 games, putting up 119.3 points per contest compared to the 109.5 they've averaged this year.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

New York has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Knicks are posting 108.9 points per contest, 7.1 fewer points than their season average (116).

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and allow 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4 209

