Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 209.5 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-3.5
|209.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 209.5 points 63 times.
- Miami's outings this year have an average point total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won 16 of its 28 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|69
|84.1%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Nine of Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Miami has played worse when playing at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.
- The Heat record 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|12-28
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|13-9
|44-38
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
