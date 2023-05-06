The Miami Heat are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 209.5 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -3.5 209.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 209.5 points 63 times.

Miami's outings this year have an average point total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won 16 of its 28 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

Nine of Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Miami has played worse when playing at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.

The Heat record 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 12-28 41-41 Knicks 46-36 13-9 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.