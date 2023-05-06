The Miami Heat are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 209.5 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -3.5 209.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 209.5 points 63 times.
  • Miami's outings this year have an average point total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Miami has won 16 of its 28 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Nine of Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Miami has played worse when playing at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.
  • The Heat record 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
  • When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 12-28 41-41
Knicks 46-36 13-9 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

