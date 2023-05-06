The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under in the matchup is 209.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -4.5 209.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • In 63 games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 total points.
  • Miami's contests this year have an average point total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Miami has won 14 of its 24 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 69 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 209.5 points.
  • New York has a 229.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 19.6 more points than this game's total.
  • New York is 46-36-0 ATS this year.
  • The Knicks have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, New York has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
  • Nine of Heat's past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • When playing at home, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).
  • The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are just 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
  • When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Knicks have hit the over in three of their past 10 contests.
  • New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). Away, it is .659 (27-14-0).
  • The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41
Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.