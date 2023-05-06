The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under in the matchup is 209.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 209.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In 63 games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 total points.

Miami's contests this year have an average point total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won 14 of its 24 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 69 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 209.5 points.

New York has a 229.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 19.6 more points than this game's total.

New York is 46-36-0 ATS this year.

The Knicks have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

Nine of Heat's past 10 outings have hit the over.

When playing at home, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).

The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are just 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Knicks have hit the over in three of their past 10 contests.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). Away, it is .659 (27-14-0).

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41 Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

