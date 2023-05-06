Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under in the matchup is 209.5.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-4.5
|209.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- In 63 games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 total points.
- Miami's contests this year have an average point total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won 14 of its 24 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 69 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 209.5 points.
- New York has a 229.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 19.6 more points than this game's total.
- New York is 46-36-0 ATS this year.
- The Knicks have come away with 19 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|69
|84.1%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
- Nine of Heat's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- When playing at home, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).
- The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are just 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Knicks have hit the over in three of their past 10 contests.
- New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). Away, it is .659 (27-14-0).
- The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|8-22
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|8-7
|44-38
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
