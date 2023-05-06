In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks square off.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 25-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are just 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami has a 19-6 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have given up to their opponents.

This season, New York has a 21-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.8).

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are averaging 111.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.

Miami is surrendering 110.2 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 109.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat have been equally balanced when playing at home and in away games this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% clip in road games.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Knicks are putting up more points at home (117.3 per game) than on the road (114.8). And they are allowing less at home (113) than on the road (113.2).

New York is giving up fewer points at home (113 per game) than on the road (113.2).

At home the Knicks are averaging 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

Knicks Injuries