The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks play in the second round, with Game 3 up next.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When Miami scores more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

New York has put together a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are scoring 111.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (107.5).

Defensively Miami has been worse in home games this season, giving up 110.2 points per game, compared to 109.3 on the road.

In terms of threes, the Heat have been well balanced at home and on the road this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 36% three-point percentage at home and a 32.9% mark when playing on the road.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks are better offensively, putting up 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 113 points per game at home, and 113.2 on the road.

At home, New York concedes 113 points per game. Away, it concedes 113.2.

This season the Knicks are averaging more assists at home (23.5 per game) than away (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

Knicks Injuries