The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.

In games Miami shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 25-12 overall.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are just 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have given up to their opponents.

New York has put together a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Heat are posting 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in away games (107.5).

Miami allows 110.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.3 in away games.

At home, the Heat are making the same number of three-pointers per game as they are away from home (12). Meanwhile, they have a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Knicks are putting up more points at home (117.3 per game) than away (114.8). And they are allowing less at home (113) than away (113.2).

New York is conceding fewer points at home (113 per game) than on the road (113.2).

At home the Knicks are averaging 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

Knicks Injuries