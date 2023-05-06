In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks square off.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Heat put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have given up to their opponents.

New York has compiled a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).

New York has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Heat are putting up 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are when playing on the road (107.5).

Miami is giving up 110.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.9 more points than it is allowing in away games (109.3).

In home games, the Heat are making the same number of three-pointers per game as they are when playing on the road (12). Meanwhile, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (32.9%).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average more points per game at home (117.3) than away (114.8), and also give up fewer points at home (113) than on the road (113.2).

At home, New York allows 113 points per game. Away, it concedes 113.2.

The Knicks pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (23.5) than away (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

Knicks Injuries