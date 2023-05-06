The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 up next.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Knicks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have given up to their opponents.

This season, New York has a 21-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up 111.4 points per game at home, compared to 107.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

Miami cedes 110.2 points per game at home, compared to 109.3 away from home.

When it comes to threes, the Heat have been equally balanced in home games and in away games this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark when playing on the road.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks are better offensively, averaging 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 113 points per game at home, and 113.2 on the road.

At home New York is allowing 113 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than it is on the road (113.2).

The Knicks average 1.1 more assists per game at home (23.5) than away (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

Knicks Injuries