The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet in the second round, with Game 3 up next.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have given up to their opponents.

New York has compiled a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Heat are putting up 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they are in road games (107.5).

When playing at home, Miami is allowing 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than away from home (109.3).

In terms of threes, the Heat have been equally balanced at home and in away games this season, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've posted a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% mark away from home.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (117.3 per game) than on the road (114.8). And they are giving up less at home (113) than on the road (113.2).

At home New York is conceding 113 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than it is on the road (113.2).

The Knicks pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (23.5) than on the road (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

