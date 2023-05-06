The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-4.5) 207 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-4.5) 207.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-4.5) 207 -179 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-3.5) 208.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score a combined 225.5 points per game, 18.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams allow 222.9 points per game, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
  • New York has compiled a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 27.5 -115 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4
Gabe Vincent 13.5 -115 9.4
Kyle Lowry 10.5 -115 11.2
Caleb Martin 9.5 -105 9.6

