The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will go head to head in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.

These two teams score a combined 225.5 points per game, 16 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up a combined 222.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

New York has put together a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4 Gabe Vincent 13.5 -115 9.4 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -115 11.2 Caleb Martin 9.5 -105 9.6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.