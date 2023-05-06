In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be looking for a win against New York Knicks.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The Knicks put up 116 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 222.9 points per game, 13.9 more points than this contest's total.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4 Gabe Vincent 13.5 -115 9.4 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -115 11.2 Max Strus 9.5 -120 11.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.