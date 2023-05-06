In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be looking for a win against New York Knicks.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.0 points per game (11th in NBA) and allow 113.1 per contest (12th in league).

These two teams score 225.5 points per game combined, 16.5 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up 222.9 points per game combined, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4 Gabe Vincent 13.5 -115 9.4 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -115 11.2 Caleb Martin 9.5 -105 9.6

